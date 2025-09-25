5 arrested, P9.1M smuggled cigarettes seized off Sulu

OPERATIVES of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) have arrested five individuals and seized P9.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in law enforcement off Sulu, an official said Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of the WMNC, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, off the coast of Panamao, Sulu.

Reyes did not release the identities of the five arrested individuals, but said they are residents of Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay and Isabela City, Basilan.

Reyes said the personnel of the BRP-Herminigildo Yurong (PG906) were conducting maritime security patrol when they intercepted a motorboat, MFB Ghazi, in the municipal waters of Panamao.

The motorboat, locally known as jungkung, was found carrying 160 master cases of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of P9.1 million.

Reyes said the smuggled cigarettes came from Jolo, Sulu and bound for Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said the motorboat-load of contraband and its crew were escorted by PG906 to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, in Calarian, Zamboanga City, for documentation and turnover to the Bureau of Customs.

Investigation continues to determine the owner of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)