5 ASG members surrender in Zamboanga City

FIVE members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have surrendered to the authorities in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, January 29, 2024.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the five ASG members surrendered in Rio Hondo village on Saturday, January 27.

Lorenzo identified the five ASG surrenderers as the following: Amil Ingil Hamja, 60; Parad Enggil Hamja, 63; Jomil Hamja Abduharim alias Along Abduharim, 32; Romil Hamja Abduharim alias Alit Abduharim, 32; and, Ramil Isa Hamja alias Ramel Ammih, 29, all residents of Kasanyangan village.

Lorenzo said they turned over a Garand rifle and a calilber .38 revolver with five ammunition for the revolver.

He said the five ASG surrenderers were followers of detained ASG sub-leader Injimar Mangkabong alias Bensal Jakare and the late ASG sub-leader Najir Arik, who were involved in terroristic atrocities in Sulu.

He said they are also known for their kidnapping activities targeting both local and foreign individuals.