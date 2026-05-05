5 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

FIVE members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have peacefully surrendered and turned over high-powered firearms to military authorities in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel William Sabado, commander of the 1st Mechanized Battalion, identified the five BIFF surrenderers as Datu Ali Samat, Morad Datu Ali, Guialudin Samsudin Salipada, Tohami Katu Maguid, and Diya Bakang Dagadas. They surrendered on Monday, May 4.

The BIFF surrenderers were formally presented to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, at the 1st Mechanized Battalion headquarters in Midtimbang village, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Sabado said they have turned over one caliber .30 Garand rifle, one Sniper Rifle, caliber .50 Barrett rifle, two Submachine guns, 9-millimeter Uzi, and one M79 Grenade Launcher.

The BIFF surrenderers received initial livelihood assistance which included: 25 sacks of rice, 20 boxes of canned food, 20 boxes of various relief items, and cash assistance from the local government of Talayan.

The BIFF surrenderers disclosed they decided to surrender due to the difficult conditions they experienced, always hiding and living in fear that at any time they could be killed because of the wrong path they took.

“Life within the movement is not easy. We are uncertain, always hiding, and afraid of every move,” one of the surrenderers was quoted as saying.

“Now, we are grateful for the opportunity given to us by the government and the help of the military. We chose to change our lives for our families and for a better future,” he added.

Catu said their return to the folds of the law and surrendering of weapons is proof of good intentions to abandon the wrong they are fighting for and are ready to change their lives with their families.

Catu encouraged the remaining members of BIFF to follow their example and take advantage of the programs offered by the government to change their lives.

Meanwhile, Major General Valdimir Cagara, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central and 6th Infantry Division, said the continued surrender of BIFF members is proof of the effective coordination of the military, police, and local government.

Cagara assured that the 6ID will remain committed to maintaining peace and providing support to those who want to change their lives towards a peaceful and prosperous community. (SunStar Zamboanga)