5 drug personalities arrested in Sulu

A HIGH-value drug personality and four cohorts were arrested while some P442,000 worth of illegal drugs and two firearms were seized in a law enforcement operation in Sulu with the support from the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Be), officials said Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Captain Kesly Maligro, 1102Bde operations officer, identified the arrested high-value drug suspect as alias Osri, who is also known as Madam Vina.

The four arrested cohorts of Osri were also identified through their aliases as Ronny, Oshin, Munib, and Adzmir.

Maligro said the suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation Friday, June 19, in Tubig Putih village, Luuk, Sulu.

Maligro said the operatives have seized from the suspects approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu worth P442,000 and two caliber .45 pistols with magazines and live ammunition.

Also seized from the suspects were communication equipment, digital weighing scales, mobile phones, and assorted drug paraphernalia believed to have been used in the conduct of illegal drug activities.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, has commended the operatives for the successful conduct of the operation and reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts in the province.

“The success of this operation reflects the strong partnership among our law enforcement agencies, intelligence community, local government units, and security forces in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs and criminality,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“This achievement is a testament to our collective commitment to uphold the rule of law and sustain the gains of peace in Sulu,” Delos Santos added.

The arrested suspects, confiscated firearms, illegal drugs, and other pieces of evidence were properly documented and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency(PDEA)-Sulu field office for the filing of appropriate charges and further legal proceedings.

The anti-drug operation was jointly launched by military, police and intelligence agency that included troops from the 101st and 21st Infantry Battalions of the 1102Bde, police units, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Delos Santos said they remain steadfast in supporting law enforcement agencies, local government units, and partner stakeholders in the campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and all forms of criminality in the second district of Sulu.

“Through sustained Law Enforcement Support Operations, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and active community engagement, the Brigade will continue to contribute to the enforcement of the rule of law and the advancement of lasting peace and development in the province,” Delos Santos added. (SunStar Zambonga)