5 high-powered guns surrendered in Basilan town

A TOWN official in Basilan province facilitated the surrender of five high-powered firearms in support to the government’s Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program, the military said Monday, November 25, 2024.

Councilor Muktar Junaid of Tabuan Lasa, Basilan, facilitated the voluntary surrender of the firearms on Sunday, November 24, and was formally received by Brigadier General Alvun Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander.

The surrendered firearms include a machine gun Ultimax, an M16 rifle, two Garand rifles, and a caliber .45 pistol.

Junaid said he facilitated the voluntary surrender of the firearms by holders of unlicensed guns in support of the SALW program of the government.

Luzon expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Tabuan Lasa's community support of the SALW program.

Luzon also reiterated the significant role of local leaders and residents in the shared mission of attaining lasting peace and security in Basilan province.

“This voluntary surrender of firearms is a testament to the community’s commitment to peace and development,” Luzon said.

“We extend our gratitude to the leaders and citizens who have taken meaningful steps to contribute to the security and progress of Basilan,” Luzon added.

The SALW program is a collaborative effort to reduce the circulation of unregistered firearms and restrict their movement in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)