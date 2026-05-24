5 human trafficking victims rescued in Zamboanga City

AN INTER-agency operation led by the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through Joint Task Force Poseidon, successfully rescued five victims of human trafficking and arrested the suspect in Zamboanga City, an official said Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The WMNC withheld the identified of the rescued victims that include two adult females and three minors, who are residents of Zamboanga City and Basilan province.

The rescued victims were placed under the protective custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The WMNC said the victims were rescued in an intelligence-driven rescue operation Wednesday, May 20, in Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

The WMNC identified the arrested suspect as alias Josephine, who will be charged with violation of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

“The successful conduct of the operation highlights the strong coordination and interoperability among law enforcement, military, and partner agencies in safeguarding vulnerable sectors and addressing human trafficking in Western Mindanao,” the WMNC said in a statement.

The WMNC said that together with its partner agencies, they remain steadfast in intensifying collaborative efforts against human trafficking and all forms of exploitation to ensure the safety and welfare of communities across Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)