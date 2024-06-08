5 injured in drive-by shooting

FIVE people were injured while a village official escaped unscathed in a drive-by shooting incident in Cotabato City, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The PRO-BAR said the incident happened on Friday evening, June 7, on Mabini Street in Bagua 3 village, Cotabato City.

The police did not identify the victims who are relatives of Datu Edris Ayunan Pasawiran, the village chief of Kalanganan 2, Cotabato City. Pasawiran was unharmed in the incident.

The victims were taken to the Cotabato Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The police said Pasawiran and the victims were aboard a van when they were fired at by gunmen riding on another vehicle that got alongside them and sped.

Police recovered at the crime scene empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and cal 5.56 rifle.

In a follow-up operation, personnel of Police Station 4 of the Cotabato City Police Office (CCPO) recovered a minivan in Rosary Heights 3.

The vehicle was discovered to have been damaged by gunfire with firearms and empty shells inside, leading the police team to believe that it was used as a getaway vehicle by the suspects.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR director, ordered the CCPO to conduct an intensive investigation to identify, apprehend, and file charges against the perpetrators of the incident.

“We condemn this act of violence, especially since the ambush has compromised the safety of the citizens of Cotabato City,” Tanggawohn said. (SunStar Zamboanga)