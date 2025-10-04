5 insurgents surrender in South Cotabato

FIVE insurgents consisting of three New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and two Dawlah Islamiya (DI) members have peacefully surrendered to Army troops in the province of South Cotabato, the military said Saturday, October 4, 2025.

They surrendered to the troops of the 38th Infantry Battalion’s (38IB) Bravo Company and intelligence personnel on Friday, October 3, in Kablon village, Tupi, South Cotabato.

The 38IB did not release the identities of the surrenderers except to say that three of them are members of the Guerrilla Front 73 of the NPA’s Far-South Mindanao Region and two are followers of the DI-Maguid group.

The five surrenderers have turned over high-powered firearms that include two M1 Carbine rifles, one M653 rifle, two M79 Grenade Launchers and ammunition.

They were presented to Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB.

Felongco said that the decision of the surrenderers to return to the fold of the law is not just a victory for them and their families, but also for the entire community.

“This is a clear sign that peace is possible if we choose dialogue and unity over conflict,” Felongco said.

He said the government and the Army are ready to support their new beginning, ensuring that they and their families live in peace, dignity, and security.

As part of their initial assistance, the 38IB provided cash support and a sack of rice each of the five surrenderers.

The 38IB continues to encourage other active members of the NPA and DI to surrender, emphasizing that genuine peace and progress can only be achieved by laying down arms and returning to the fold of the law. (SunStar Zamboanga)