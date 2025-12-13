5 insurgents surrender in South Cotabato

FIVE terrorists, now regarded as “friends rescued,” have voluntarily returned to the folds of the law and surrendered to the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) in South Cotabato, the military said Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, said three former violent extremist (FVE) members and two former rebel (FR) remnants surrendered on Friday, December 12, in Kablon village, Tupi, South Cotabato.

Felongco said the surrenderers turned over six high-powered firearms: two M14 rifles, one M1 Garand, one M1 Carbine, and two homemade rifles chambered in 5.56-millimeter (mm) and 7.62-mm.

The surrender of the five terrorists was attributed to their renewed trust and confidence in the 38IB, the sustained Community Support Programs in their areas, and the government’s consistent and sincere peace and reintegration efforts.

The surrenderers also acknowledged the strong partnership between the Philippine Army and local government units in promoting safety, stability, and development in their communities.

Felongco said that upon surrender, his battalion provided them with initial cash assistance and food packs.

He said the surrenderers are set for validation and subsequent enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which will provide long-term assistance and support their full reintegration into mainstream society. (SunStar Zamboanga)