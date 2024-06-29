5 killed, 21 injured in Zamboanga City explosion

FIVE people, including a child, were killed while 21 others were injured in an explosion in Zamboanga City on Saturday, June 29, 2024, the police said.

The local police said the explosion happened around 4:05 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at a warehouse with a stack of pyrotechnics and firecrackers on Marquez Drive in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The police have yet to ascertain and release the identities of the fatalities as well as those injured.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said 14 of the 21 were slightly injured and one was critically wounded.

“It is purely an accident,” Molitas said without further elaboration as investigation is still ongoing.

Aside from the warehouse, the impact of the explosion also caused damage to nearby establishments and residences.

Mayor John Dalipe has directed the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to speed up the investigation and to assess the damages caused by the explosion.

Dalipe said assistance will be provided to the victims of the incident.

“Let us wait for the outcome of the investigation,” Dalipe said at the explosion site.

Meanwhile, the village officials were surprised to learn that there is a warehouse of pyrotechnics and firecrackers in their barangay.

They said what they know is that the content of the warehouse, where the explosion occurred, are construction materials. (SunStar Zamboanga)