5 nabbed, P14.7M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have arrested five crewmen of a motorboat that was found loaded with P14.7 million worth of contraband off Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, October 20, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the contraband shipment was seized around 4 a.m. Friday, October 20, near the coast of Sinunuc village, west of Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said the operatives of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (2ZCMFC), together with personnel of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), were on seaborne patrol when they chanced upon a motorboat manned by five crewmen navigating toward the shore of Sinunuc village.

During an inspection, Lorenzo said the patrolling team discovered that the motorboat was loaded with 421 master cases of cigarettes worth P14.7 million.

He said the five crewmen were immediately arrested after they failed to present documents of their cargo that came from Jolo, Sulu en route to Zamboanga City.

He did not name the five arrested crewmen except in saying they are aged 38, 37, 35, 31, and 28, and all residents of Pangutaran, an island town in Sulu.

He said the arrested crewmen, the motorboat and smuggled cigarettes were taken to the headquarters of the 2ZCMFC for documentation and eventual turnover to the BOC for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)