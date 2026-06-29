5-year roadmap for Basilan tennun weavers crafted

THE Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT)-Basilan, in partnership with the Provincial Government and The Asia Foundation, has developed a five-year roadmap to strengthen the province's Tennun weaving industry and expand support for local weavers.

Argie Sarco, MTIT-Basilan provincial director, said the roadmap was one of the key outputs of the Basilan Weaving Industry Roadmap Development and Strategic Planning Workshop held from June 23 to 25 at a hotel in Zamboanga City.

Sarco said the three-day workshop brought together representatives from the provincial offices of MTIT, the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (BCPCH), the Provincial Government of Basilan, and local weaving groups to formulate strategies for the industry's long-term development.

Sarco said the workshop produced the five-year roadmap (2026-2030) for the Basilan Tennun Weaving Industry.

He said a Tennun Weaving Industry Council will also be established through an executive order or ordinance.

Sarco emphasized the importance of a collective commitment to developing and strengthening the Basilan weaving industry.

"The Tennun weaving tradition is more than just an economic activity; it is a living expression of our culture, identity, and heritage," he said in a statement Monday, June 29, 2026.

"Every fabric tells a story-of our ancestors, our communities, and our aspirations for future generations," he added.

Sarco said the industry has long faced challenges like limited market access, scarce raw materials, and a lack of innovation, but the weavers remain resilient-they are the true guardians of the rich culture.

Mariyam Sulaiman, a weaver from Paguengan village, Akbar, Basilan, shared that Tennun weaving is a major part of their life and livelihood.

Sulaiman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the workshop and help shape the future of an industry they take great pride in.

Sarco said the initiative reflects the continued partnership between the Bangsamoro Government and the Provincial Government of Basilan to protect the province's rich cultural heritage and uplift traditional weaving communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)