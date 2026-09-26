50 4Ps youth join juvenile justice, cyberbullying forum

FIFTY young beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Zamboanga City attended a symposium on juvenile justice, cyberbullying and child protection as part of efforts to keep children and adolescents away from violence and other crimes.

The 4Ps is the Philippine government’s national poverty reduction strategy and conditional cash transfer program managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the symposium was conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during a Youth Development Session (YDS) for 4Ps members from Talon-Talon National High School and nearby villages in Zamboanga City, with discussions focused on laws protecting children and the legal consequences of offenses involving minors.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, September 26, that Police Chief Master Sergeant Maricel Abduhalim of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Zamboanga City Police Station 12 served as the symposium’s resource speaker.

During the activity, Abduhalim explained relevant laws and presenting scenarios designed to help the participants recognize risks and protect themselves from violence, abuse and online harassment.

Abduhalim also clarified misconceptions surrounding juvenile offenders, emphasizing that children who commit serious offenses are still subject to the provisions and sanctions under applicable laws, depending on the gravity and circumstances of the offense.

The 4Ps also coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for discussions on women and children protection laws and government mechanisms available to safeguard children and young people.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the participants welcomed the sessions as timely and relevant, particularly amid growing concerns over violence and other risks affecting young people, including those arising in online spaces.

The symposium was held with the support of the Talon-Talon barangay council, headed by Village Chairperson Casmir Candido, and Talon-Talon National High School Principal Garry Sta. Ana.

The 4Ps Regional Program Management Office said it continues to provide youth and family development interventions aimed at strengthening awareness, responsible behavior and community-based protection among program beneficiaries. (SunStar Zamboanga)