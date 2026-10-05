50 Basilan fisherfolk trained in payao-making for sustainable fishing

FIFTY fisherfolk in Tabuan-Lasa, Basilan have gained practical skills in fabricating, installing and maintaining payao, a fish-aggregating device used to support sustainable fishing in deeper waters.

The two-day training, held last week in Bukut Umus village, Tabuan Lasa was conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Employment (Mole)-Basilan in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (Mafar)-Basilan as part of the 63rd National Fish Conservation Week and 7th Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Fish Conservation Week.

Amna Farrah Alihuddin, Mole-Basilan provincial head, said Monday, October 5, 2026, that the workshop aimed to equip fisherfolk with practical skills in managing payao and incorporating the traditional fishing device into their livelihood activities.

Payao is a floating bamboo raft anchored to the seafloor with weighted lines.

It serves as a fish-aggregating device that attracts pelagic species, including tuna, in deeper waters.

Alihuddin thanked the registered fisherfolk associations in Bukut Umus, Saluping and Tabuan-Lasa for their participation and commitment to the training.

Alihuddin said the participants’ willingness to learn and improve their livelihood reflects the community’s commitment to strengthening local economic opportunities.

She said the initiative supports the Bangsamoro government’s “Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro” agenda by promoting economic self-sufficiency, ecological protection and community resilience through skills training and livelihood programs. (SunStar Zamboanga)