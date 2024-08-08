50-bed hospital to rise in Maguindanao del Norte town

A MEMBER of the Parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) introduced Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 139 to address the medical challenges faced by residents of Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte.

The bill introduced by Member of Parliament Hashemi Dilangalen, who chairs the Committee on Health, seeks to establish a first-level 50-bed general hospital for Northern Kabuntalan’s residents, who currently lack access to adequate healthcare facilities.

The Media Relations Division (MRD) of BTA said Thursday, August 8, 2024, the bill aims to address the shortage of medical facilities in Northern Kabuntalan by establishing a hospital equipped with modern facilities and specialized services.

The MRD of BTA said the hospital will feature specialized departments including obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, surgery, and internal medicine.

Essential services such as emergency care, outpatient services, isolation facilities, blood stations, a pharmacy, and x-ray capabilities will also be included.

Northern Kabuntalan, which has a population of around 26,000, currently relies on rural health units (RHUs), providing only basic outpatient services.

The inadequacy of RHUs becomes particularly critical in emergencies, leaving residents with no option but to travel to other municipalities or cities for more advanced medical care.

Dr. Amal Rangiris, the Officer-in-Charge Municipal Health Officer, explained the limitations of the RHUs, emphasizing that they are insufficient to meet the medical needs of the community, particularly in urgent or critical situations.

Ronilo Calaor, the school head of Pablo Antipolo Elementary School, echoed the community’s concerns, saying that it would reduce the financial and logistical burdens currently faced by patients.

The MRD of BTA said the residents also proposed that the hospital be strategically located to maximize accessibility for all. (SunStar Zamboanga)