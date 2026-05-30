50 hired on the spot at Peso fair

FIFTY job seekers were hired on the spot (Hots) during the job fair Friday, May 29, 2026, organized by the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) of the City Government of Zamboanga.

The Peso said in a statement Saturday, May 30, that 399 other jobseekers were considered ‘near hire’ during the job fair held at the convention center of the KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

According to the Peso, the 50 Hots will immediately report for work while the 399 near hires will undergo further interviews and required to submit additional documentary requirements for employment.

The Peso said the day-long job fair was participated by 38 establishments and agencies—31 locals and seven overseas—offering a total of 26,887 employment opportunities. A total of 1,132 jobseekers participated on the activity.

Various partner agencies provided one-stop-shop services simultaneous with the job fair. These included the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine Health Insurance, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, PagIBIG Home Mutual Development Fund, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Migrant Workers and the Ateneo Learning and Teaching Excellence Center.

The job fair was anchored on the theme Peso Fair: Connecting you to opportunities.

The theme highlighted the city government’s trust in employment generation to improve the lives of Zamboangueños, and the strong partnership between the different agencies and establishments in addressing and providing career opportunities.

The event kicked off in the morning with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting with Councilor Benjamin Guingona IV, representing Mayor Khymer Olaso and Department of Labor and Employment Regional Director Albert Gutib spearheading the activity. (SunStar Zamboanga)