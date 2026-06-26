504 Maguindanao provinces orphans receive cash aid

A TOTAL of 504 orphaned children in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces have received cash assistance from the Bangsamoro government, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) said Friday, June 26, 2026.

The MSSD said the cash assistance was distributed house-to-house from June 15 to June 19. Each beneficiary received P15,000 under MSSD’s Kupkop Program, covering the first-quarter payout for 2026.

The MSSD’s Kupkop program provides qualified orphans with a monthly stipend of P5,000 to support their basic needs and well-being.

Social Welfare Officer 3 Laila Kadir, the provincial focal person for the Child and Youth Welfare Program in Maguindanao del Norte, said the house-to-house distribution is part of the program’s case management approach to ensure beneficiaries receive regular monitoring and support.

“We are conducting house-to-house distribution because they are case-managed, meaning they must be visited by case workers on a quarterly basis,” Kadir said in a statement.

Kadir said the assistance is intended to help meet the children’s daily needs, particularly in education, health, and psychosocial support.

The beneficiaries came from 12 municipalities in Maguindanao del Norte and 24 municipalities in Maguindanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)