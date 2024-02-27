50th anniversary celebration of Basilan reels off

THE progressive province of Basilan exuded vibrancy like never before as it marked the opening salvo of various celebratory activities calendared every day and night for the Tennun Pakaradjaan 2024 onward to its 50th Founding Anniversary on March 7, 2024.

Depicting the theme "Basilan @50: Advancing Our Gains, Expanding Our Capacities Towards a Better Life for All," the 10-day celebration formally kicked off Tuesday, February 27, with the Basilan Circumferential Road (BCR) Caravan.

It was followed by the unveiling of Photo Gallery Wall/Exhibit dubbed "Basilan @50: A Glimpse of History- A Walk Through of Peace, Culture and Arts."

Also on Tuesday, February 27, the Agro-Industrial Trade Fair unfolded back-to-back with the TEPO and Tennun Exposition.

Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman said starting Tuesday night and every night thereafter, Basile os young and old alike will be regaled with an electrifying extravaganza at the Basilan National High School Grandstand, where most of events are being held.

A fireworks display highlighted the opening salvo of Tennun Pakaradjaan 2024 and 50th Founding Anniversary of Basilan on Tuesday evening, February 27, at the BNHS Grandstand.

Salliman has called for support to the Tennun Pakaradjaan 50th Founding Anniversary of the Province in what would be an elaborate celebration until March 7, 2024.

He said the celebration provides the residents of Basilan with the opportunity to remember the past with thanksgiving and move forward with the aspirations for positive changes to level up the present development in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)