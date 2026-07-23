52 children of OFWs joins Owwa children circle program

FIFTY-two children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have participated in the half-day OFW Children Circle program that provided valuable knowledge on financial responsibility, mental wellness, resilience, and building positive relationships.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said the OFW Family Circle program was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at the Claret College of Isabela in Basilan province.

“Through learning sessions, interactive discussions, and group activities, the youth were given the opportunity to learn, connect with others, and further develop themselves,” the Owwa-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Thursday, July 23.

The Owwa-Zamboanga Peninsula said the agency believes that every OFW child has the potential to become a responsible citizen and a partner in building a stronger future.

The Owwa-Zamboanga Peninsula said that programs like the OFW Family Circle are proof of the agency’s continued support in the growth, learning, and shaping their dreams.

The Owwa-Zamboanga Peninsula expressed its sincere gratitude to the Federation Officers and the Claret College of Isabela for their valuable cooperation and support in making the program a success. (SunStar Zamboanga)