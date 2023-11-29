52-year-old woman dies in vehicular accident

A 52-YEAR-old woman died in a vehicular accident involving a dump truck and a motorcycle in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the reported on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The local police identified the fatality as Eloisa Evangelista, a resident of Purok 4 in Bolong village.

The police said the vehicular accident happened around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, in Purok 2 at the diversion road in Bolong village.

Investigation showed that Evangelista was driving motorcycle from the intersection of Bolong village towards the diversion road when bumped by dump truck as she was about to turn right.

The truck, driven by Joseph Saavedra, 49, was travelling towards the quarry site when it bumped the motorcycle driven by Evangelista.

Both vehicles were traveling on the same direction at the time of the incident, the police said.

The police said Evangelista was rushed to the hospital for treatment but expired around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday while under treatment.

Saavedra was placed un the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 3.