53 Tawi-Tawi MSMEs generate P5.2M in sales

FIFTY-THREE micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) supported by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) generated P5.2 million in sales as of Monday, March 2, at the Ramadhan Night Market in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Ifrad Hussin, MTIT Tawi-Tawi trade-industry development specialist, said the sales nearly matched last year’s total of P5.9 million.

Hussin said the night market provides a platform for MSMEs to sell products during Ramadhan. The Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi organized the event with the MTIT provincial office.

The event features 53 exhibitors, an increase from 44 last year. Stalls opened as early as February 19, though the market officially opened February 26.

Hussin attributed the sales growth to the increased number of exhibitors and the earlier opening.

The MTIT provided technical support, including food safety and halal awareness training, business name registration, and daily monitoring. The initiative encourages informal businesses to formalize operations.

The market opens daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and offers native food, clothing, and merchandise.

Now in its third year, the Ramadhan Night Market highlights the partnership between the Provincial Government and MTIT to support local enterprises and promote culture. (SunStar Zamboanga)