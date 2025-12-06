53IB awards 64 students SALW scholarship grants

A TOTAL of 64 young beneficiaries have received educational scholarship grants, enabling them to continue their studies and pursue long-term goals, the military said Saturday, December 6.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) facilitated on Friday, December 5, the awarding ceremony for the scholarship grants under the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) management program at the Capitol Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the recipients are children and dependents of individuals who voluntarily surrendered loose firearms during the SALW program conducted in the municipalities of Dinas and Dimataling in Zamboanga del Sur.

“Their inclusion in the scholarship initiative reflects the transformative impact of peace-building efforts, demonstrating that genuine change is attainable and that education can serve as a pathway to better opportunities,” the 53IB said in a statement.

Through the SALW management program scholarship, the 53IB reaffirms its commitment to supporting families affected by previous conflicts, promoting education, and contributing to the development of stronger, more resilient, and peaceful communities in the province of Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)