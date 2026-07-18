53IB conducts practical exercise on combat tracking operations

THE 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) is undertaking the necessary preparations to participate in the Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations Exercise 2026 of the Western Mindanao Command.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, the 53IB conducted a Practical Exercise on Combat Tracking Operations at Camp Major David Sabido that houses the headquarters of the Battalion in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said in a statement Saturday, July 18, that the practical exercise enabled participants to apply combat tracking principles and techniques in realistic field scenarios.

“They demonstrated proficiency in track identification, sign interpretation, terrain appreciation, tactical movement, and pursuit procedures, enhancing their capability to detect, monitor, and respond effectively to potential security threats during territorial defense and external security operations,” the 53IB said in a statement.

The 53IB said the practical exercise also strengthened interoperability, communication, and coordination among participating agencies by fostering teamwork and synchronized operational procedures, both of which are essential for effective mission planning and execution.

The 53IB said that the participants developed greater confidence and operational readiness to perform their respective roles in joint security operations through hands-on training.

The Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations Exercise 2026 will be held anytime of this year. (SunStar Zamboanga)