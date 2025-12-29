53IB fetes 2 outstanding enlisted personnel

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) honored two of its enlisted personnel on Monday, December 29, 2025, who excelled in their respective Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Basic Courses.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., commander of the 53IB, led the recognition rites during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Major David Sabido, headquarters of the battalion in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

Certificates of Recognition were awarded to Corporal Manolito Macapobre Jr., who graduated as Top 1 of the Infantry NCO Basic Course Class 935-2025, and Corporal Aljerico Alferez, who placed 5th in the Adjutant General Service NCO Basic Course Class 89-2025.

Vargas said the recognition affirms 53IB’s commitment to motivating its personnel to pursue excellence and uphold the highest standards of service in support of the Philippine Army's mission.

The ceremony acknowledged exemplary performance and dedication, fostering pride, motivating others to pursue excellence, and reinforcing the battalion's commitment to continuous education, leadership development, and merit-based recognition.

It highlighted the importance of training excellence as a cornerstone in building a disciplined, capable, and mission-ready force. (SunStar Zamboanga)