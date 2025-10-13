53IB fetes personnel for exemplary performance of duty

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) accorded recognition on Monday, October 13, 2025, to five of its personnel, including four militiamen, for exemplary performance and dedication to duty.

Awarded with certificates of recognition in a ceremony at Camp Major David Sabido in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur, were Staff Sergeant Jesus Sumagang Jr. and militiamen Roldan Catana, Fermin Cabuyadao, Rey Songoad, and Ralph Giovan Montalban.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., commander of the 53IB, said their efforts during a checkpoint operation last week led to the successful confiscation of more than P800,000 worth of smuggled goods in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, highlighting the unit's continued vigilance in ensuring community safety and security against unlawful activities.

A plaque of recognition was also awarded to Grace Jean Gutierrez for bringing pride and honor to the 53IB, along with the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection, through her commendable performance in the Miss Guipos 2025 pageant.

Vargas lauded Gutierrez for her courage and determination, which brought honor to the battalion.

“Her representation during the pageant exemplifies the battalion's support for empowering individuals to embody the spirit of service and excellence, both in and out of uniform,” Vargas said in a statement.

He expressed appreciation to all personnel for their unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to the mission of the 53IB.

He also acknowledged each member’s individual contributions, encouraging everyone to move forward with pride and purpose, emphasizing that every role, every effort, and every individual makes a difference.

“We serve with honor, lead with heart, and rise as one,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)