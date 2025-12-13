53IB holds territorial defense training in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) has successfully conducted the first-ever Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations Training, strengthening unity, preparedness, and joint operational readiness among security forces and partner agencies in safeguarding coastal and territorial domains.

The training, dubbed “Exercise Kalazamsur 01-2025,” was held on Friday, December 12, on Igat Island, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

Kalazamsur, which stands for Kalasag Zamboanga del Sur, means “Shield of Zamboanga del Sur.”

During the execution phase of the training, the 53IB led a series of scenario-based drills designed to enhance preparedness against potential coastal and territorial security challenges.

“The training featured real-time inter-agency coordination, rapid emergency response demonstrations, validation of command-and-control protocols, and synchronized operational maneuvers among participating agencies,” the 53IB said in a statement.

“These exercises served as a practical platform to test and refine unified response mechanisms during crisis situations, showcasing the unwavering commitment of the Philippine Army, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and disaster response offices in ensuring public safety and national security,” it added.

The 53IB said the successful conduct of Exercise Kalazamsur 01-2025 marked another milestone in the continuous efforts of Zamboanga del Sur to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and operational resilience for Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (Cado).

The closing ceremony recognized the contributions of all participating agencies and reaffirmed the shared responsibility of protecting the communities, coastlines, and critical infrastructure of Zamboanga del Sur.

Participants in the training exercise included soldiers, police officers, firefighters, health personnel, and disaster responders from the towns of Margosatubig, Tabina, Dinas, Dimataling, Pitogo, and Vincenzo Sagun, as well as Sea Watchmen from Tabina. (SunStar Zamboanga)