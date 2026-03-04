53IB holds youth symposiums in Pagadian

THE 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) conducted Youth Symposiums in Pagadian City on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to raise awareness on preventing violent extremism and the importance of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The 53IB said Wednesday, March 4, that the first symposium at Lourdes National High School involved more than 150 students and teachers.

“The activity engaged participants in interactive discussions highlighting the deceptive recruitment strategies of extremist groups, the responsible use of digital platforms, and the importance of critical thinking and media literacy,” the 53IB said.

A second symposium was held Tuesday afternoon at Otto Lingue National High School for approximately 200 participants.

The 53IB said the symposium emphasized peace promotion, nationalism, and citizen responsibility in protecting maritime sovereignty.

“Both symposiums fostered civic awareness, patriotism, and proactive engagement among the youth, reinforcing their vital role as informed citizens and future defenders of national sovereignty,” the 53IB said.

The 53IB said the initiatives emphasize the commitment to empowering students as advocates against violent extremism and stewards of maritime domains. (SunStar Zamboanga)