53IB recognizes Delta Company as the unit's Best Company

THE 53rd Infantry “Matapat” Battalion (53IB) has recognized its Delta Company as the Best Company for Calendar Year 2026 for its outstanding operational achievements, exemplary performance, and unwavering dedication to mission accomplishment.

The awarding to the Delta Company was the highlight of the battalion’s regular Flag Raising Ceremony Monday, May 18, 2026, at Camp Major David Sabido that houses the 53IB headquarters in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The event gathered officers, enlisted personnel, and Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) in a meaningful display of unity, patriotism, and commitment to public service and nation-building.

Captain Jaymar Paredes, Delta Company commander, formally received the award on behalf of the entire company, reflecting the collective hard work, discipline, and commitment of every Delta Company member.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., 53IB commander, commended the awardees for their dedication and encouraged all personnel to maintain their pursuit of service excellence, fostering continued motivation.

“Let this recognition serve as a reminder that passion, dedication, discipline, and unity are essential in accomplishing our mission of protecting the people and sustaining peace in our communities,” Vargas said during the awarding ceremony.

“May it inspire everyone to continue giving their best in service to God, People and Country,” Vargas added.

He said they remain committed to upholding excellence, professionalism, and integrity in service as theycontinue to strengthen peace, security, and development efforts throughout Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)