53IB recovers arms cache of the NPA in Zamboanga del Sur

GOVERNMENT troops have recovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the hinterlands of Zamboanga del Sur province, the military said Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) said the arms cache was recovered Tuesday, October 6, in Dalapan village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The recovery was based on information obtained during the custodial debriefing of Florencio Sayamba, who carries the aliases of Jay-R, Bebot and Rico.

The 53IB said Sayamba is identified as a former commanding officer of a Yunit Militia of the defunct Guerrilla Front Kara of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Sayamba was arrested by the 53IB during pursuit operations in Purok 5, Ocapan village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur, on June 18.

He is currently detained at the Pagadian City Jail in Lenienza village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga de Sur province.

The 53IB said recovered from the arms cache were a carbine rifle, an Ingram firearm, a .38-caliber revolver, two hand grenades, a commercial radio with four antennas, and about 20 meters of detonating cord or stick wire.

The recovered firearms and war materiel were turned over to the 53IB headquarters for proper disposition and safekeeping.

The 53IB said the recovery forms part of its continuing efforts to locate and secure remaining firearms and war materiel and help maintain peace and security in communities across Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)