53IB strengthens development in CSP-cleared villages

THE Army's 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) is deploying Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Teams (MCSST) to strengthen development in Community Support Program (CSP) cleared villages across the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the battalion's area of operations.

The 53IB said the ceremonial send-off of the MCSSTs was held Friday, March 13, 2026, at the headquarters of the battalion in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the deployment of MCSSTs forms part of the Army's continuing efforts to sustain peace and development gains in communities that have already been cleared of the Communist Terrorist Group's influence.

"Through close coordination with local government units, partner agencies, and community leaders, the teams will help strengthen government presence on the ground and ensure that development programs reach grassroots communities," the 53IB said in a statement.

"These teams are tasked with engaging with residents, assisting in addressing community concerns, and facilitating the delivery of basic government services and development initiatives," the 53IB added.

The 53IB said the presence of the MCSSTs in CSP-cleared villages aims to reinforce stability, support local governance, evaluate all programs and people's organizations established, if still operational, and help communities maintain an insurgency-free community. (SunStar Zamboanga)