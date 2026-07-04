53IB strengthens family bonds, organizational unity

THE 53rd Infantry “Matapat” Battalion (53IB) conducted a meaningful dialogue with spouses of Matapat troopers, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to family welfare and organizational cohesion.

The dialogue was conducted Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Camp Major David Sabido that houses the 53IB headquarters in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said that the activity was conducted through both face-to-face interaction and video teleconferencing, enabling spouses from various areas to participate and ensuring broader engagement and inclusivity within the Matapat family.

The conduct of the activity was led by Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., 53IB commander.

The engagement highlighted the indispensable role of military spouses as steadfast partners in service and pillars of strength behind every soldier.

During the meeting, Vargas shared updates on the Battalion’s programs and initiatives, encouraged open and transparent communication, and emphasized the importance of unity, resilience, and mutual support in overcoming the unique challenges of military life.

The 53IB said the activity likewise provided an avenue for spouses to raise concerns, exchange insights, and strengthen their participation in the Battalion, reaffirming the Battalion’s recognition that strong, well-supported families are vital to the morale, effectiveness, and mission readiness of its personnel.

The 53IB said that through initiatives that promote family welfare, meaningful communication, and organizational solidarity, the Battalion remains steadfast in fostering a compassionate and supportive environment, recognizing that resilient families serve as the foundation of a disciplined, dedicated, and mission-ready Matapat force. (SunStar Zamboanga)