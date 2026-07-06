53IB sustains house visitations to advance child nutrition

THE Army's 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) sustained its house visitation initiative for identified malnourished children in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur, demonstrating its continuing commitment to humanitarian service and community development.

The 53IB said its personnel have conducted house visitation on Sunday, July 5, 2026, for identified malnourished children in the villages of Canunan, Dalapan, and Manga, in Guipos town.

"The activity aimed to monitor the health and nutritional condition of beneficiary children while strengthening community-driven interventions to combat malnutrition," the 53IB said in a statement Monday, July 6.

The 53IB said the house visitation is conducted in close collaboration with the municipal government of Guipos, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), the Municipal Tourism Office, and the Guipos Municipal Police Station.

The 53IB and its partner agencies likewise encouraged the parents and guardians to actively support government health and nutrition programs, practice proper hygiene, and foster a nurturing environment that promotes their children's overall well-being and healthy development.

The 53IB said that beyond its mandate to ensure peace and security, the Battalion continues to promote child welfare, reinforce inter-agency partnerships, and help build healthier, more resilient, and progressive communities, contributing to a brighter, more sustainable future for the people of Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)