53IB, Tesda conduct skills training for its militiamen

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) conducted CAA Better Life Program to provide additional income opportunities to militiamen under the supervision of the 53IB.

The CAA Better Life Program through a Livelihood Skills Training was conducted Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the program aimed to strengthen the capabilities of Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit Active Auxiliaries (CAA) in providing them with practical livelihood and wellness skills that can create additional income opportunities and promote personal growth and self-reliance.

“As part of the activity, participants underwent lectures and hands-on demonstrations on basic massage techniques, proper wellness practices, and other potential livelihood opportunities applicable within their communities,” the 53IB said in a statement Thursday, May 28.

“Tesda personnel also shared valuable knowledge on skills development, entrepreneurship, and the importance of continuous learning in improving the quality of life of individuals and their families,” the 53IB added.

The 53IB said through the initiative, the unit reaffirmed its dedication to uplift the lives of its force multipliers by fostering resilience, productivity, and sustainable development aside from strengthening community defense and security operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)