53IB, Tesda train FRs, militiamen, soldiers in agripreneurship

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) has conducted comprehensive agricultural skills training for friends rescued (FRs), militiamen, and soldiers, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) in Zamboanga del Sur.

FR refers to former members and supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA), who surrendered to start a new life through the effort of the 53IB.

The training, which was facilitated by Tesda trainer Manilyn Mejorada, was held Wednesday, September 10, at Camp Major David Sabido, which houses the headquarters of the 53IB in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The training aimed to equip FRs, CAAs, and soldiers with practical knowledge in agriculture, covering key topics such as crop production, organic farming, backyard gardening, and agripreneurship.

“This is not just about learning how to farm. This is about giving our friends rescued, CAAs and our troops the tools to rebuild their lives, support their families, and contribute to community resilience. We are investing in their future, in peace, and in lasting change,” Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas, Jr., 53IB commander, said in a statement.

“By empowering participants with essential livelihood skills, the program seeks to promote self-reliance, enhance food security, and create viable income-generating opportunities that support reintegration and community resilience,” he added.

The conduct of the training forms part of the 53IB’s ongoing sustainment operations through the Whole-of-Nation Approach in building a foundation for lasting peace and development. (SunStar Zamboanga)