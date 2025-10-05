53IB to relocate Zamboanga del Sur town patrol base

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) is planning to relocate its patrol base in Igat village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, to a more strategic location to strengthen security in the area, the military said.

On Friday, October 3, Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., commander of the 53IB, led an ocular inspection of the proposed relocation site in Igat village.

According to the 53IB, the inspection aimed to thoroughly assess the proposed site’s accessibility, terrain, strategic value, and overall suitability as the new location for the patrol base.

“The inspection activity was conducted as part of the unit’s internal and external security operations to reposition the patrol base to a location of greater tactical value,” the 53IB said in a statement.

The initiative underscores the Philippine Army’s commitment to enhancing its security posture while supporting peace and development efforts in Zamboanga del Sur.

“By ensuring that military installations are situated in tactically advantageous and accessible areas, the Philippine Army aims to maximize its efficiency in addressing security threats, maintaining stability, and delivering essential services to the people of Margosatubig and nearby communities,” the 53IB added. (SunStar Zamboanga)