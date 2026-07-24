53IB troops plant coconuts for environmental protection

THE 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division conducted a coconut planting activity Friday, July 24, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to environment protection and sustainable development.

The 53IB said in a statement that over a hundred coconut seedlings were planted at Camp Major David Sabido that houses the headquarters of the Battalion in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the coconut planting activity highlighted the Battalion's continued support for environmental conservation by encouraging the planting of coconut trees, which contribute to climate resilience, ecological sustainability, and long-term livelihood opportunities.

“Beyond enhancing the camp's green environment, the initiative also reinforced the importance of responsible natural resource management and collective action in preserving the environment for future generations,” the 53IB said in a statement.

Coconut trees benefit the environment by acting as natural carbon sinks, preventing soil erosion, and supporting biodiversity.

The coconut trees capture significant amounts of carbon dioxide, stabilize coastal lands with strong roots, and require minimal chemical inputs

The 53IB said the coconut planting activity forms part of the Battalion's ongoing environmental programs aimed at promoting awareness, strengthening ecological responsibility, and supporting government efforts toward sustainable development.

The 53IB said the command continues to demonstrate its dedication to protecting the environment while fostering stronger partnerships with stakeholders in building resilient and sustainable communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)