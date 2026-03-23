53IB troops reminded to stay committed to their mission

THE troops of the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) have been reminded to stay committed to their mission of protecting communities and keeping peace and order.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas, Jr., commander of the 53IB issued the reminder as he led the flag ceremony Monday, March 23, at the battalion headquarters in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

Vargas led the ceremony together with officers, enlisted personnel, and militiamen, setting the tone for the week through a display of unity, discipline, and professionalism.

Vargas has urged everyone to work with integrity, remain professional, and support government programs that bring development to local communities.

He said the ceremony reinforced the troops’ shared responsibility to serve the nation and carry out their duties with dedication and accountability.

He added that the 53IB remains committed to safeguarding the people, sustaining peace and order, and working closely with stakeholders to promote unity, security, and continuous development in its area of operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)