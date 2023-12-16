53IB troops undergo incident command system training

SELECTED personnel of the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) have attended a five-day Incident Command System Training geared towards enhancing their skills in responding to crisis situations.

The training started on Monday, December 11, and ended on Friday, December 15, and was conducted in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 53IB said the Incident Command System Training aims to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge to effectively manage incidents and emergencies.

It said the comprehensive and interactive program covered a wide range of topics, including incident management principles, organizational structure, communication protocols, and the coordination of various response agencies, which are instrumental in fostering a safer and more prepared environment.

The participating troops of the 53IB have further improved their effectiveness in responding to crisis situations after they completed the training.

The training was facilitated by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, with the support of the Office of Civil Defense-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)