54 Basilan amnesty applicants receive safe conduct passes

FIFTY-FOUR applicants for amnesty in Basilan province have officially received their Safe Conduct Passes, protecting them from arrest or prosecution while their applications are pending approval.

The applicants received their Safe Conduct Passes from the National Amnesty Commission (NAC), through the Local Amnesty Board (LAB)-Basilan, during a ceremonial issuance held on Monday, December 1, at Ra’ayat Hall, Basilan Government Center in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City.

The 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde) said Thursday, December 4, that the recipients of the Safe Conduct Passes include 52 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and two members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

The 1101Bde said the Safe Conduct Pass provides legal protection to recipients by shielding them from arrest or prosecution while their amnesty applications undergo evaluation and review.

“This initiative supports the national peace agenda by allowing former combatants to transition toward lawful and peaceful civilian life,” the 1101Bde said in a statement.

The distribution of the Safe Conduct Passes was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, Basilan LAB chairperson; Colonel Philip Fagel, deputy commander of the 1101Bde and co-vice chairperson; and Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong of the Basilan Police Provincial Office.

The distribution was witnessed by Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman; Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101Bde; Lawyer Alman-Najar Namila of the NAC; Rabia Salappudin, LAB-Basilan member; MILF Commander Rajan Abdulrahman; and Abdulrahman Jovel of the MNLF, alongside other local stakeholders and peace advocates.

The 1101Bde said the event marked another milestone in Basilan’s continuing journey toward sustainable peace, unity, and development under the collaborative efforts of national agencies, local government units, security forces, and peace partners. (SunStar Zamboanga)