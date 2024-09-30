55 reservists undergo Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), through the Office of the Assistant Chief of the Unified Command Staff (ACUCS) for Reservist and Retiree Affairs (RRA), conducted Joint Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training for the reservists based in Zamboanga City, the military said Monday, September 30, 2024.

Captain Edwin Ello, chief of Westmincom’s ACUCS for RRA said, the training for the reservists was held on Saturday, September 28, at Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

Ello said the joint training is designed to equip the reservists, who serve as multiplier forces, with knowledge on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC).

“TCCC Training is a medical training course which serves as an intermediate step between the basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills taught to combat medics and army special forces’ medical sergeants,” Ello said.

He said the training comprises lectures, discussions, and exercises of the basic applications to real-life scenarios such as first aid; treatment of injuries; field treatment; evacuation of the sick and wounded; and uses of combat casualty care in tactical operations.

He said that a total of 55 active Reservists coming from Joint Task Force (JTF) Zamboanga; Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao; 61st Air Force Group Reserve; 6th Air Reserve Center; 9th Regional Community Defense Group; and, Naval Reserve Center-Western Mindanao participated in the training. (SunStar Zamboanga)