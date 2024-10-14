55IB hands over 3 NPA remains to their families

TROOPS of the 55th Infantry Battalion (55IB) have brought home and formally handed over the remains of the three slain New People’s Army (NPA) rebels to their respective families in Northern Mindanao, the military said Sunday, October 13.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Caro, 55IB commander, said the remains were handed over to their respective families on Monday, October 7, in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, and Bukidnon.

The three slain NPA rebels were identified as Rochie Singaman, a resident of Impasog-ong, Bukidnon; Wendy Luis, of Cabanglasan, Bukidnon; and Hernan Guinalang, of Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

Caro said the three slain NPA rebels belong to the Sub-Regional Committee 5, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

They were killed following a 15-minute fire fight against the 55IB troops on October 5 in the hinterland areas of Sitio Bagong Silang, Barangay Malna, Kapai, Lanao del Sur.

Caro said the fire fight ensued as the 55IB troopers launched a combat operation after a report from a concerned citizen the presence of the NPA rebels conducting extortion activities in Sitio Bagong Silan, Barangay Malna.

The troops recovered the remains of the three NPA rebels who were abandoned by their comrades as they fled. The troops also recovered four high-powered firearms.

Caro expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the slain members of the NPA who fell victim to the misguided communist ideologies.

Caro reiterated his call to the remaining members of the NPA to surrender and embrace a peaceful life.

“The government will continue in its efforts to quash insurgency. The Army is ready to use its forces against the NPAs who seek to disrupt the peace in the country,” he said.

“Nonetheless, the government is open to welcome NPA members who wish to lay down their arms and rejoin the lawful path,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)