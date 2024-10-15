55IB intensifies campaign to convince remaining NPAs to surrender

THE 55th Infantry Battalion (55IB) intensified its campaign to convince the remaining members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in its area of jurisdiction to surrender, the military said Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Part of the intensification of the campaign is through the dropping of leaflets in areas where the remaining NPA members are known to be hiding, the 55IB said.

Troops of the 55IB, aboard a helicopter, dropped some 2,000 leaflets on Sunday, October 13, in the hinterlands of Maguing, Lanao del Sur and Talakag, Bukidnon to convince the remaining NPA members to surrender.

The 55IB said the leaflets contain information of the benefits an NPA surrenderer can avail through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

E-CLIP is a comprehensive, integrated, and community-based national program that is locally implemented to address the legal status and security of former rebels, as well as their economic, social and psychological rehabilitation needs.

The E-CLIP is developed to avoid delays in the release of financial assistance to former rebels and receiving units.

The 55IB said it remains resolute in its commitment to raising public awareness while upholding peace and order in Lanao del Sur.

On October 5, three members of the NPA were killed in a clash with 55IB troops in Sitio Bagong Silang, Barangay Malna, Kapai, Lanao del Sur.

The three slain NPA members belong to the Sub-Regional Committee 5, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

The 55IB troops handed over the remains of the three slain NPA members to their respective families on Monday, October 7, in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, and Bukidnon. (SunStar Zamboanga)