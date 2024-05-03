55IB troopers recover NPA arms cache in Lanao

TROOPS of the 55th Infantry Battalion’s (IB) Bravo Company have recovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Lanao del Sur, the military said Friday, May 3, 2024.

The 55IB said the arms cache was recovered in the hinterlands of Ranao-baning village, Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday, May 1.

The 55IB said the arms cache contains three high-powered firearms consisting of one M14 rifle, one M16 assault rifle, and one AK-47 assault rifle as well as several several magazines and hundreds of assorted ammunitions.

The 55IB said the location of the arms cache was revealed by a certain Ka Blake, an NPA rebel, who recently surrendered to the troops to the Bravo Company troops.

The 55IB said the arms cache belongs to the Sub- Regional Committee 5 of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Caro, 55IB commander, expressed his sincere gratitude to Ka Blake for providing information as to the whereabouts of the arms cache.

“This revelation is a testament to her sincerity to embrace a new life. Rest assured that the unit will ensure that she receives all necessary assistance for her reintegration into society,” Caro said in a statement.

Caro commended the 55IB troopers for a job well done, citing the accomplishment as a testament to the personnel's dedication and hard work.

He urged the 55IB troopers to continue and deliver their unselfish service to the people and country. (SunStar Zamboanga)