55IB troops recover 295 grenades from Dawlah Islamiya arms cache

TROOPS of the 55th Infantry Battalion (55IB) have recovered 295 grenades from an arms cache believed to be hidden by remnants of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) in a remote area of Lanao del Sur, a top military official said Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID), said the grenades were recovered Wednesday, March 11, in Piagolongan village, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

"The sheer volume of explosives recovered -- nearly 300 hand grenades in a single cache -- represents a significant blow to the operational capacity of threat group in the area," Barroquilo said in his report.

Barroquillo said the removal of the grenades from circulation directly translate to lives protected, communities secured, and the prevention of potential mass casualty attacks.

He said the cooperation and trust of the community to the security forces led the discovery and recovery of the cache.

The recovered grenades were deposited at the 55IB headquarters for safekeeping.

The 1ID remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle terrorist networks, recover hidden war materiel, and ensure lasting peace and security in Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)