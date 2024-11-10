5,764 beneficiaries get AICS, Tupad salary

THE National Government has released a total of P15.692-million financial assistance and short-term employment salary to 5,764 beneficiaries in Zamboanga City.

Of the total amount, P6.892 million was released through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and the remaining P8.8 million through the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said each of the 3,446 AICS beneficiaries received P3,000 from the agency.

The DSWD said the distribution of AICS was held on Friday, November 8, at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan coliseum in Tetuan village.

Each of the beneficiaries also received five kilograms of rice from the City Government.

Of the total beneficiaries, 248 were from Barangay Ayala; 218 from Cawit; 184, Calarian; 229, Capisan; 225, Dulian-Upper Pasonanca; 227, Recodo; 238, Sinunuc; 219, Talisayan; 318, Maasin; 223, Malagutay; 190, Lumayang; 234, Mercedes; 250, Lunzuran; 244, Lumbangan; and, 199, Baluno.

The AICS is one of the social welfare services of the DSWD that provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services or needs of a person or family.

The objective of the AICS program is to help poor Filipinos who are in crisis to meet their needs.

Meanwhile, DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the P8.8 million allocated for short-term employment salary was distributed to 2,318 individuals through the Tupad program.

They received their salary for 10-day work on Thursday, November 7, also at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan coliseum in Tetuan village.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the beneficiaries were from the villages of Zone 1, Rio Hondo, Sta. Barbara, Zone III, Zone IV, Zone II, Mariki, Camino Nuevo, San Jose Cawa-cawa, Baluno, Maasin, Cawit, Recodo, and Tulungatung.

The Tupad program, managed by DOLE, is a short-term employment program (10 days) that helps displaced and marginalized workers.

The program provides temporary jobs to help workers who are affected by natural disasters, pandemics, or other unforeseen events.

Tupad workers are assigned tasks that benefit the community, such as: repairing or maintaining public facilities or bridges, reforestation, and disinfection and sanitation work. (SunStar Zamboanga)