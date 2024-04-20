58 firearms surrendered by citizens of Central Mindanao

RESIDENTS in three Central Mindanao areas have surrendered 58 assorted high-powered and low-powered firearms to the military in support to the government’s campaign against the proliferation of loose firearms, the military said Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the 58 loose firearms were surrendered by residents of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte; South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

The Westmincom said the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion (IB) under the Joint Task Force-Central relentlessly conducted peace initiatives from February to April to convince the holders to hand over their loose firearms to avoid being penalized.

Through the strong collaboration with the Local Government Units (LGUs) from the municipal down to the barangay level and the police in the 57IB’s Area of Operations (AO), the 57IB successfully executed the campaign, which resulted in 58 firearms gains, according to the Westmincom.

The surrendered firearms were presented to Brigadier General Michael Santos, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander; Upi Mayor Rona Christina Flores; South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular; and, Lebak Mayor Frederick Celestial, at the municipal gymnasium of South Upi on Friday, April 19.

Santos said in a statement that the collaboration with other stakeholders successfully led to the surrender of the loose firearms, which were placed in the custody of the 57IB.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, attributed the surrender of the 58 firearms to the concerted efforts of the military, police, local government units, and the peace-loving citizens of Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)