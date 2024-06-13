5AweSM ways to celebrate Dad’s Day at SM City Mindpro

FATHER'S Day is just around the corner, and SM City Mindpro is gearing up to make this day extra special for all the amazing dads out there. Here are five compelling reasons why SM City Mindpro is the ultimate destination for celebrating your Dad's Day:

1. Epic Dining Deals

Treat your Dads to a gastronomic adventure with exclusive dining deals at SM City Mindpro's diverse array of restaurants. From savory “kare-kare” to mouthwatering “latal”, there's something to satisfy every craving. Look out for special Father's Day menus and promotions that will make dining out a memorable experience for the whole family.

2. Tech and Gadgets Galore

For tech-savvy dads, SM Cyberzone offers a treasure trove of the latest gadgets, electronics, and accessories. Whether Dad is into smartphones, smart home devices, or gaming gear, you'll find the perfect gift to upgrade his tech arsenal and make him feel like a modern-day superhero.

3. Stylish Fashion Finds

Help Dad elevate his style game with trendy fashion picks from SM City Mindpro’s top-notch clothing lines. From casual wear to formal attire, discover a wide selection of brands and styles that suit Dad's personality and fashion preferences. Gift him a stylish ensemble that he'll love to wear on his special day and beyond.

4. Relaxation and Wellness Treats

Give Dad the gift of relaxation and wellness with pampering services and wellness products available at SM City Mindpro's beauty and wellness outlets. Treat him to a rejuvenating massage, grooming session, or skincare treatment to help him unwind and recharge. You can also pick up premium grooming products or wellness essentials for his self-care routine at home.

5. Fun and Entertainment for the Whole Family

Celebrate Dad's Day with fun-filled activities and entertainment options at SM City Mindpro. Enjoy family-friendly attractions, movie screenings, live performances, and interactive experiences that create unforgettable memories for Dad and the entire family. Make this day a celebration of love, laughter, and bonding moments that Dads will cherish forever.

This #SuperDad’s Day, head to SM City Mindpro and make your dad feel like a king with exciting deals, thoughtful gifts, and memorable experiences that honor his love, dedication, and unwavering support. Here's to celebrating Dads in style! (PR)