5th most wanted of Zamboanga del Sur falls

LAWMEN have arrested the fifth provincial most wanted person in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Police Colonel Bonifacio Aranas Jr., Zamboanga del Sur police director, did not identify the arrested most wanted person but said he is a 54-year-old male farmer and a resident of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Aranas said the suspect was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, August 29, in Purok Meliton, Poblacion village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Aranas said the wanted person has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court dated August 27, 2026.

The arrested wanted person is now under the custody of San Miguel Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)