5th most wanted person arrested in Lanao del Norte town

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested wanted person as alias Ondo, 28.

Sua said Ondo was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, in Purok 2, Gumagamot village, Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said Ondo has standing warrant of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 with no recommended bail issued by a court in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, dated September 8, 2026.

He said Ondo is listed as the number five most wanted person in the municipality of Lala, Lanao del Norte.

The arrested individual is currently under the custody of Lala Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

The wanted person was arrested by joint personnel of different police units and troops of 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)