6 Abu Sayyaf Group members surrender in Sulu

SIX members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrendered to authorities in the province of Sulu, the military said Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Brigadier General Giovani Franza, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the six ASG bandits, whose identities were not released, have surrendered at his headquarters in Tandu-Bato village, Luuk, Sulu on Monday, April 15.

Franza said the surrenderers handed over four firearms, consisting of a Garand rifle, two caliber .45 pistols, and a caliber .38 revolver.

He said each of the surrenderers received initial assistance from the Ministry of Social Services and Development consisting of a sack of 50 kilos of rice, and grocery items.

Franza has expressed his gratitude to the different government agencies for facilitating the peaceful surrender of the six ASG members.

He noted there are still ASG bandits who lied-low and are in hiding that are on the government’s list, although the province of Sulu was declared ASG-free on September 8, 2023.

Franza said the doors of the government are open to welcome them and help clear their names so that they can live a peaceful life together with their respective families. (SunStar Zamboanga)